MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $35.66 million and $691,536.64 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00465094 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.51 or 0.02920588 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,632,435 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

