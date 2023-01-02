Mina Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002623 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $348.35 million and $6.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 793,531,266 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 792,854,982.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43115473 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $5,683,691.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

