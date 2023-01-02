Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Micropac Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPAD opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. Micropac Industries has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

Micropac Industries Company Profile

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

