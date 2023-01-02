Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

