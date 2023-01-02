Metis (MTS) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Metis (MTS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $215,668.32 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metis Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

