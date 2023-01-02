Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.82 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Meter Governance has a market cap of $31.82 million and approximately $409,837.71 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00011372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,616,320 coins and its circulating supply is 16,798,485 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,610,348 with 16,796,432 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.79831458 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $356,872.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.