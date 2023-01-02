Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,528.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.07. The stock had a trading volume of 67,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

