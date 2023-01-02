Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,937,800 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 2,625,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.0 days.

Melco International Development stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

