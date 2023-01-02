Mdex Market Capitalization Tops $64.37 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $64.37 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,734,843 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

