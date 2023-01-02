Mask Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.71 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00012436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $140.71 million and approximately $37.47 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

