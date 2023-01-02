Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 167,782 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167,782 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $89,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $550.69. 30,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,379. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

