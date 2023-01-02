Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $35.69 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,046 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 180,778 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $35,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after buying an additional 282,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $186.87. 35,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $284.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $388,116. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

