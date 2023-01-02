Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $12.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. Maisons du Monde has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

