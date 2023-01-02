Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,596.66

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $54.08 million and $52,596.66 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037385 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00226776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001739 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56,644.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

