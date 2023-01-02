Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

