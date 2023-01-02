Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $602.32 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

