Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.38. 67,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,935. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.16.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.