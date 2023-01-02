Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 89,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 854,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,494,000 after buying an additional 66,863 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $88,450,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

