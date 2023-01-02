Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.16% of Generac worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $100.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $356.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

