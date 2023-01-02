Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $207.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

