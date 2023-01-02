Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Lojas Renner Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRENY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Lojas Renner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

