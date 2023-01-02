Lisk Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004306 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $100.26 million and $2.58 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004324 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004848 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

