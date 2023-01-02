Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,829.0 days.

Lion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $11.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Lion has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $696.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Lion will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

