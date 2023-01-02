Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,636 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.18. 45,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.01. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

