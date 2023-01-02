Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 766,100 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LGND stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $159.90.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.