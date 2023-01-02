Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LWAY. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,383,120 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,383,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,883 shares of company stock valued at $293,966. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

