Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 0.1 %

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 61,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,229. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 45.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $844,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Liberty Latin America

LILAK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

