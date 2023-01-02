LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Hits $0.0187

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $4,762.91 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00464976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.02223669 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.29753716 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

