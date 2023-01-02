Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,303. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

