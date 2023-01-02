Kusama Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $192.70 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $192.70 million and $14.04 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $22.41 or 0.00134755 BTC on major exchanges.

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

