Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kubient

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient during the third quarter worth $1,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kubient by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient Price Performance

NASDAQ KBNT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.64. 2,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Kubient has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.