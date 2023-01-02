Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in December

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,944,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 9,350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,138.4 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $9.05 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KUASF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Sunday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

