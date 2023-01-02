Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.3 %

KFY stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

