Komodo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422,040.86 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $24.54 million and approximately $422,040.86 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00223687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,556,491 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

