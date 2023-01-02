Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,663.0 days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $32.00 on Monday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

See Also

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

