Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,663.0 days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $32.00 on Monday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.