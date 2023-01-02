Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of KOTMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. 104,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,454. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

About Koito Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.