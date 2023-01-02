Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of KOTMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. 104,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,454. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.
About Koito Manufacturing
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.