Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $18.40 during midday trading on Monday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kissei Pharmaceutical (KSPHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.