Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $18.40 during midday trading on Monday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Featured Stories

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

