Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Two

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAII. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 66.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 79,663 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth $5,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 132.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 427,698 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Price Performance

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,700. Kismet Acquisition Two has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

