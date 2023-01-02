Joystick One Day Volume Hits $58,713.78 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Joystick has a market cap of $81.07 million and $58,713.78 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00228891 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.40757703 USD and is down -17.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $61,542.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

