Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,464.49 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 54.9% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.30 million and $9,464.49 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038152 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00228872 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0111893 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $120.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

