JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($12.87) to €15.10 ($16.06) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($17.02) to €15.75 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($23.40) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

JCDXF remained flat at $17.88 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

