Jacobsen Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 118,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 335,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 966,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,580,416. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

