Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Izotropic Stock Performance

Shares of IZOZF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 69,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Izotropic has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Izotropic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

