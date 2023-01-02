iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stake Cut by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,401. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48.

