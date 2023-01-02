iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.27. 38,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,970. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $107.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

