iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $174.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109,748. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.