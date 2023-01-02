iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $174.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109,748. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.24.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
