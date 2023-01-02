iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 196,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.