iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EFA traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,687,186. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

