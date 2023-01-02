iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,123. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
