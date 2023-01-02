iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 873,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,295. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.