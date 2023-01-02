iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 873,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,295. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter.

